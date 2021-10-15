Severe collision on Parkedale Ave. and Ormond St.
The City of Brockville says a severe collision has closed off Parkedale Ave. at Millwood Ave. and California Ave. and Ormond St. at Bramshot Ave.
There is no word yet on injuries.
City staff are on site to assist with traffic
We will have more information on the collision as it becomes available...
Road closure due to a severe accident - Closed off on Parkedale Ave at Millwood Ave and California Ave, also Ormond Street at Bramshot Avenue. City Staff are on site to assist with traffic. #XBR @XBR_Traffic pic.twitter.com/1D9HlNu6hc— City of Brockville (@BrockvilleON) October 15, 2021