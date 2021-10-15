iHeartRadio
Severe collision on Parkedale Ave. and Ormond St.

CKTB - News - Road Closure

The City of Brockville says a severe collision has closed off Parkedale Ave. at Millwood Ave. and California Ave. and Ormond St. at Bramshot Ave.

There is no word yet on injuries. 

City staff are on site to assist with traffic

We will have more information on the collision as it becomes available...

 

