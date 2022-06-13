Sewer force main break fixed at Front and Days Rd.

Utilities Kingston is thanking residents in the west end for conserving water and reducing sewer use after a sewer force main break at Front and Days Rd.

Crews repaired the sewer break and is now operating under normal conditions.

"We appreciate the efforts of our community in reducing water and sewer use," says Heather Roberts, Director of Water and Wastewater Services of Utilities Kingston, in a press release. "We understand the inconvenience for our customers and are pleased to report that the Kingston West sewer system is now operating under normal conditions."

While the repairs are completed, Utilities Kingston says it expects to return to the site to make infrastructure improvements in the future.