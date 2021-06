A Horton Township man faces charges after a sexual assault investigation.

Renfrew OPP and the Renfrew Crime Unit say they started an investigation into alleged incidents of sexual assault in the Town of Renfrew.

Police say the accused and the victim were known to each other.

Renfrew OPP say 62-year-old Steven Jones faces a sexual assault charge.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on July 7th.