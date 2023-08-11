iHeartRadio
23°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Sexual assault charges laid after extensive investigation in Quinte West


opp

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual from Trenton with sexual assault on a child.

OPP explain that on July 16th, 2023, OPP, including members of the Quinte West Crime Unit commenced a historical, sexual assault investigation.

As a result of the extensive investigation, an arrest was made on August 9th, 2023. 44-year-old Brain Ward from Trenton is now facing the following charges:

- Sexual interference of a person under 16 years of age
- Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age
- Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

OPP says the accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville. 

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

12