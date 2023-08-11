Sexual assault charges laid after extensive investigation in Quinte West
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual from Trenton with sexual assault on a child.
OPP explain that on July 16th, 2023, OPP, including members of the Quinte West Crime Unit commenced a historical, sexual assault investigation.
As a result of the extensive investigation, an arrest was made on August 9th, 2023. 44-year-old Brain Ward from Trenton is now facing the following charges:
- Sexual interference of a person under 16 years of age
- Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age
- Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age
OPP says the accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
