Sexual assault charges laid after extensive investigation in Quinte West

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual from Trenton with sexual assault on a child.

OPP explain that on July 16th, 2023, OPP, including members of the Quinte West Crime Unit commenced a historical, sexual assault investigation.

As a result of the extensive investigation, an arrest was made on August 9th, 2023. 44-year-old Brain Ward from Trenton is now facing the following charges:

- Sexual interference of a person under 16 years of age

- Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

- Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

OPP says the accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray