Sexual offences laid as OPP execute search warrant in Ameliasburgh Ward

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged an individual after executing a search warrant in Ameliasburgh Ward.

OPP say on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 officers with the assistance of the Prince Edward County Crime Unit, attended a residence in Ameliasburgh Ward and executed a search warrant. The warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation.

As a result of the executed search warrant, a 65-year-old individual was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

- Sexual interference

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm

- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Police say the individual was released from custody and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date. The name of the accused is not being released to protect the identity of the victims.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray