iHeartRadio
18°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Sexual offences laid as OPP execute search warrant in Ameliasburgh Ward


OPP

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged an individual after executing a search warrant in Ameliasburgh Ward.

OPP say on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 officers with the assistance of the Prince Edward County Crime Unit, attended a residence in Ameliasburgh Ward and executed a search warrant. The warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation. 

As a result of the executed search warrant, a 65-year-old individual was arrested and charged with the following offences: 

- Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age
- Sexual interference
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Police say the individual was released from custody and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date. The name of the accused is not being released to protect the identity of the victims. 

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

12