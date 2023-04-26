Shakespeare Festival returns to Prescott in Summer season

Shakespeare is making a return to Prescott's Kinsmen Amphitheatre for its 21st season this summer. The St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival is presenting four shows this year. It is bringing A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Importance of Being Earnest to the stage and hosting theatre company productions of Alice in Wonderland and Hamlet.

"These are all timeless classics being presented in one of the most picturesque, waterfront amphitheatres in Canada," said Artistic Director Richard Sheridan Willis."I think people are ready to come back together this summer, and what better way than through great professional theatre," Sheridan Willis said.

Sheridan Willis continued to say he is "very happy to welcome back Shakespeare to Prescott on the 400th Anniversary of the printing of the publication of the First Folio, which came about through the dedication of two of Shakespeare's comrade actors, John Heminges and Henry Condell. Without their efforts, we would have lost half of Shakespeare’s dramatic work."

This year is the Festival is introducing "Saturdays at 6". Apart from the opening night on July 8th and closing night on August 5th, all Saturday shows will start at the earlier time of 6:00 p.m. The season’s opening night remains at 7:00 p.m.

A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Importance of Being Earnest will be on the stage from July 8th to August 5th. Other than open night, Saturday matinees will be at 1:00 p.m. and Saturday even shows will be at 6:00 p.m. Alice in Wonderland will be on the stage from August 8th to 12th and Hamlet will be on August 16th.

Online advance tickets sales are available at stlawrenceshakespeare.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray