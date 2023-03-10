'Sham Rock Dance' at Pembroke Curling Centre
The Pembroke Curling Centre is getting a head start on St. Patrick's Day celebrations. The Centre is hosting a 'Sham Rock Dance' this Saturday, March 11th, 2023 at the club on 428 Herbert Street in Pembroke.
The event beings at 8:00 p.m. and continues all evening, until midnight. Featuring live music by 'The Ghost Town Cryers', those in attendance will receive a door prize and can enjoy Irish coffee, or taste Irish stew as a late-night snack.
Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased in person at the Pembroke Curling Centre or at Royal LePage on 270 Lake Street. Tickets are limited.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
