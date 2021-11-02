Sharp object located in chocolate bar in Sydenham
The South Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a sharp object was found in a chocolate bar on Halloween.
The object was located before the chocolate bar was eaten and no injuries were reported.
The chocolate bar is believed to have been collected in the Village of Sydenham on Halloween night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
