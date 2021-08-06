iHeartRadio
Shelley Bacon wins 2021 Business Person of the Year

The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has announced this year's Business Person of the Year. 

This year's winner is Shelley Bacon. 

Bacon was recognized for his work with Northern Cables, a company specializing in armoured cables. 

The award, as well as others, will be presented at the Awards of Excellence Gala that is scheduled to be held on Thursday. September 30th. 

