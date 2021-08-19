Sherwood Park Manor submits $35-million dollar expansion plan to Ontario

The Sherwood Park Manor has announced it's submitted a $35-million dollar expansion and redevelopment plan to the Ontario government.

The proposed plan calls for construction of a new four-storey building with 96 rooms.

According to a release, the newly redeveloped Sherwood Park Manor would provide a total of 128 single rooms with "modern amenities that meet ministry long-term care standards."

Also included in the proposal is 20 new special support unit beds, and 12 new specialized unit beds serving other health care needs.

As part of the plan, the board of directors with the Sherwood Park Manor have contacted Infrastructure Ontario about acquiring four to five acres from the former site of the Brockville Psychiatric Hospital to accomodate the expansion.

The board says the plan is contingent on provincial approval and funding.

Proposed completion of the expansion would be in the fall of 2025.

