Shoplifter assaults employee at Brockville Walmart

Brockville Police Service is reporting a shoplifting situation which became physical. Police say on January 10th, 2023 at about 8:00 p.m. they received a complaint of a shoplifter at Walmart who had assaulted staff.

Police say they were notified and advised that a staff member was in a physical confrontation with the shoplifter. As police arrived on scene, the 32-year-old male was arrested and taken into custody. It was then learned from Loss Prevention that the male suspect had approximately $700.00 of merchandise which he was attempting to place into a bag and conceal.

The man struck the door greeter in the face and threw the items at the Loss Prevention Officer. As a result, the male was held for a bail hearing and charged with theft under $5,000.00, assault and resisting arrest.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray