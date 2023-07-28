Shoplifter charged stealing from local Super Store

Brockville Police Service has charged a shoplifter after they obstructed a police investigation. Police explain in a release that on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023, at about 5:30 p.m., police received a call to attend the SuperStore on Parkedale Avenue, regarding a shoplifter.

Officers attended and learned that a female had been in the store and had concealed approximately $300.00 worth of various merchandise in bags and made no attempt to pay. It was discovered that the female was giving police a false name in hopes to avoid charges.

The following investigation revealed the actual identity of the 31-year-old, female. She was charged with theft under $5,000.00 and obstructing a peace officer. Police say she was released with a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray