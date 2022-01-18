Shoplifting incident at 1000 Islands Mall

Brockville Police have made an arrest after a shoplifting incident at the Dollarama in the 1000 Islands Mall.

Police say they were called to the store at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Reports to police described a female taking merchandise without making an attempt to pay.

Officers say they located the female on the sidewalk in front of the store and made an arrest.

Police identified the suspect as a 38-year-old female.

The woman was charged with possession of stolen property, failing to comply with probation and possession of crystal meth.