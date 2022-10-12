Shortage of school bus drivers leads to slew of canceled routes

The public school board has recently led to dozens of canceled routes, as the city council says the shortage of school bus drivers is getting worse.

Deanna Perry, a superintendent at the Upper Canada District School Board, told school board trustees that route cancellations are on the rise, and more alarming, some routes still don't have a permanent driver.

"The routes that don’t have permanent drivers are currently being covered by spare drivers if they’re available, office or mechanical staff if they have licenses to drive school buses," she said at a board meeting last week.

The Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario warned of the shortage even before the school year started, but Perry says the situation shouldn't be regressing.

STEO has been averaging 3 route cancelations per day; however, each route has an average of 4 runs and serves different schools.

STEO says the situation isn't limited to just Eastern Ontario, and they are working to resolve it as quickly as possible. The company says they're working on boosting recruitment efforts.

