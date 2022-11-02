Shortwave Theatre Festival broadcasts original plays on local radio

Join CFRC 101.9 FM and local theatre collective Cellar Door Project during their collaborative presentation of the second Shortwave Theatre Festival on CFRC’s airwaves from November 1st-6th 2022. You can tune into CFRC 101.9FM and join in for a week-long festival of free radio theatre programming without ever leaving your house.

Shortwave Theatre Festival features four original plays written, performed, directed and produced by emergent and seasoned artists with Kingston connections in addition to presentations from CFRC's partners at the Thousand Islands Playhouse and Single Thread Theatre Company.

Event organizers say they are generously supported by the City of Kingston Arts Fund, the Dan School of Drama and Music, and the Robert H. Black Residency Program, the Shortwave Theatre Festival company working over the past year to produce a free, accessible autumn entertainment experience for listeners in Kingston and worldwide. This year’s festival plays are complemented by some rebroadcasts from the CFRC theatrical vintage vault, two student-made radio documentaries, and episodes from the 2022 Thousand Islands Playhouse Podcast hosted by Allison Hess and Sophia Fabiilli.

"Following the tremendous success and community support for Shortwave 2020, we’re so excited to provide another opportunity for campus and local artists to share their creativity with the entire community. Shortwave artists have worked collaboratively for over a year to develop and produce original, locally relevant radio theatre performances that are freely accessible through broadcast and podcast. There’s really something for everyone in this year’s program including children. CFRC is proud to continue collaborating with artists to find new ways to reach new and wider audiences," says Dinah

Jansen, CFRC Executive Director and Shortwave Theatre Festival Executive Producer.

For more information and the complete schedule, you can visit https://www.shortwavetheatre.com/

