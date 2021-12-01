Shotgun blast hits home in Greater Napanee

No injuries are being reported after a home was hit with a shotgun blast in Greater Napanee.

Ontario Provincial Police began an investigation into the incident at a home on Isabella St. East on November 23rd.

So far, investigators say that at around 7:52 a.m. on the day before, a black pickup truck, believed to be a black 2002 Dodge Ram, was seen in front of the home.

A loud noise, consistent with a firearm, was heard at the time of the incident.

The vehicle of interest was captured on video nearby the scene.

Lennox and Addington OPP are asking anyone with footage or photographs of the street at the time of the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).