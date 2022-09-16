Show Your Local Love campaign well underway for United Way KFL&A

The Show Your Local Love campaign is well underway this year, reaching an incredible $883,746 in its first week. This amounts to 23% of its total goal, which is $3,808,000.

This past week, Secura Financial held its annual BBQ in support of United Way. Community members came out to support the annual campaign event.

Correctional Service Canada also held a breakfast of their own at Millhaven Institution to mark the beginning of their United Way campaign.

With the campaign running until November 24th, a number of events are still taking place.

Seeing is Believing Tours

What: The 'Seeing is Believing' bus tours are back. Community members will get to meet people who work every day to make a difference in the community, hear the stories of those whose lives have been changed, and see the impact of their gift to the United Way. There are two tour dates this year, and both tours visit the same agencies.

Where: The bus tour begins at the Community Food Redistribution Warehouse

When: Septemeber 29 or October 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

LCBO Point of Sale Campaign

What: The annual LCBO Point of Sale campaign runs for more than two weeks and gives community members the opportunity to support local United Way-funded programs when they make a purchase. The campaign runs at LCBO stores across Ontario, with money raised in each community staying local.

Where: LCBO stores through KFL&A

When: September 22 - October 16

City of Kingston - Mayor's Kick-off BBQ

What: The City of Kingston's annual Mayor's BBQ is back in support of United Way KFL&A

Where: Lake Ontario Park

When: September 28, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

