Side-by-side stolen in Whitewater Region, Ont.
The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing yellow 2015 Can-Am Commander Max 1000cc side-by-side utility task vehicle.
The UTV was stolen sometime between July 25-27, 2022, from a residence on Hila Road. The key had been left inside the vehicle.
The UTV is marked with an Ontario license plate 4DK87, a similar stock photo of the missing vehicle is above.
Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Upper Valley OPP, Pembroke/Renfrew Crime Stoppers, or by submitting a tip to http://www.valleytips.ca
The OPP is reminding residents that leaving keys in a vehicle can be an invitation to theft. To reduce your chances of victimization:
- roll up vehicle windows
- lock the vehicle and pocket the keys
- park in a well-lit area if possible
- never leave valuables in plane view
Locking up should also apply to your home, garage, sheds, and out-buildings. Lock it or lose it!
-
