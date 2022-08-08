Side-by-side stolen in Whitewater Region, Ont.

The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing yellow 2015 Can-Am Commander Max 1000cc side-by-side utility task vehicle.

The UTV was stolen sometime between July 25-27, 2022, from a residence on Hila Road. The key had been left inside the vehicle.

The UTV is marked with an Ontario license plate 4DK87, a similar stock photo of the missing vehicle is above.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Upper Valley OPP, Pembroke/Renfrew Crime Stoppers, or by submitting a tip to http://www.valleytips.ca

The OPP is reminding residents that leaving keys in a vehicle can be an invitation to theft. To reduce your chances of victimization:

roll up vehicle windows

lock the vehicle and pocket the keys

park in a well-lit area if possible

never leave valuables in plane view

Locking up should also apply to your home, garage, sheds, and out-buildings. Lock it or lose it!