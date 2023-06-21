On Friday, June 16th, 2023 local MPP Ted Hsu met with the team at Loving Spoonful at Calvin Park Public Library to hear more about the $136,600 Resilient Communities Fund grant they received from Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). The funds were used to support The GROW Project in becoming an even greater force within the community.

"The COVID-19 pandemic presented several challenges, emphasizing the importance of maintaining our mental, physical, social, and emotional health. Amidst these challenges, the GROW Project has highlighted the resiliency of our communities and the importance of building community connections in maintaining overall well-being. The GROW Project has allowed students to learn about environmental stewardship, food security, and community collaboration and I look forward to watching how students grow from the experience," said Ted Hsu, MPP for Kingston and the Islands

The Ontario Trillium Foundation supported the continued development of The GROW Project in a variety of ways, namely, by creating virtual programming options, enhancing educator resources, developing a fee-for-service model, and investing in infrastructure to strengthen the quality and accessibility of GROW programming.

"The GROW Project holds a special spot in the hearts of many across Kingston. We are so grateful for the support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to help ensure GROW remains a stable and sustainable program for students, schools, and communities across Kingston and the area," said Michelle Kehoe, Program Director with Loving Spoonful. She continued by saying, "Although The GROW Project primarily engages students in schools, what we see in terms of the impacts of this program, stretch far beyond, reaching families, and communities to foster systems-level change. This really is what makes The GROW Project so unique and meaningful."

Loving Spoonful is a non-profit in Kington that builds community around good, local food. They describe themselves as dedicated to developing programs that enhance access, build connections, promote education, and foster resilience. Additionally, they continue to expand program opportunities across Kingston, including options for outdoor programming centred around good, local food, to farm training programs, all while helping to support the growth, quite literally, of spaces through their garden's programs. To learn more about Loving Spoonful, please visit https://www.lovingspoonful.org/

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray