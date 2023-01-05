Significant Weather Event declared in County of Renfrew

In response to a freezing rain warning and winter weather travel advisory in effect in the area, the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event that will impact travel and services throughout the municipality.

With the warning and advisory issued by Environment Canada early Wednesday morning, the possible timing of the weather is from Wednesday into Thursday morning.

This declaration suspends the standard timelines required for municipalities to meet their winter maintenance objectives until the municipality declares the Significant Weather Event has ended. In each case, during the course of a declared Significant Weather Event, the standard for addressing winter maintenance is to monitor the weather and to deploy resources to address the issue starting from the time that the municipality deems it appropriate to do so. When the municipality has declared the event has ended, the standard timelines for winter maintenance activities will resume.

The County of Renfrew also wishes to note that the declaration of a Significant Weather Event is not notice of a reduced level of service or a road closure. They say that the declaration is to notify the public that due to the current or forecasted conditions, caution is to be observed when travelling on Renfrew County roads and that it may take longer than usual to bring the condition of the roads back to a state of repair due to the freezing rain warning.

The County of Renfrew also encourages residents to seek information from their local municipalities when travelling on roads and sidewalks under their jurisdiction.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray