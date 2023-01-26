Significant Weather Event declared in Renfrew County

In response to the Environment Canada alert for a snowfall warning in effect in our area, the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event that will impact travel and services throughout the municipality.

The County says a Significant Weather Event means an approaching or occurring weather hazard with the potential to pose a significant danger to users of the highways within the municipality. This declaration suspends the standard timelines required for municipalities to meet their winter maintenance objectives until the municipality declares the Significant Weather Event has ended. In each case, during the course of a declared Significant Weather Event, the standard for addressing winter maintenance is to monitor the weather and to deploy resources to address the issue starting from the time that the municipality deems it appropriate to do so. When the municipality has declared the event has ended, the standard timelines for winter maintenance activities will resume.

The County of Renfrew also wishes to note that the declaration of a Significant Weather Event is not notice of a reduced level of service or a road closure. The declaration is to notify the public that due to the current or forecasted conditions, caution is to be observed when travelling on Renfrew County roads and that it may take longer than usual to bring the condition of the roads back to a state of repair due to the anticipated heavy snowfall.

The snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada is in effect for Barry's Bay, Killaloe, Renfrew, Arnprior, and Calabogie. Snow should continue into the afternoon of Thursday, January 26th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray