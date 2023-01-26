iHeartRadio
Significant Weather Event declared in Renfrew County


In response to the Environment Canada alert for a snowfall warning in effect in our area, the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event that will impact travel and services throughout the municipality. 

The County says a Significant Weather Event means an approaching or occurring weather hazard with the potential to pose a significant danger to users of the highways within the municipality. This declaration suspends the standard timelines required for municipalities to meet their winter maintenance objectives until the municipality declares the Significant Weather Event has ended. In each case, during the course of a declared Significant Weather Event, the standard for addressing winter maintenance is to monitor the weather and to deploy resources to address the issue starting from the time that the municipality deems it appropriate to do so. When the municipality has declared the event has ended, the standard timelines for winter maintenance activities will resume.

The County of Renfrew also wishes to note that the declaration of a Significant Weather Event is not notice of a reduced level of service or a road closure. The declaration is to notify the public that due to the current or forecasted conditions, caution is to be observed when travelling on Renfrew County roads and that it may take longer than usual to bring the condition of the roads back to a state of repair due to the anticipated heavy snowfall.

The snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada is in effect for Barry's Bay, Killaloe, Renfrew, Arnprior, and Calabogie. Snow should continue into the afternoon of Thursday, January 26th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

  • metro

    Metro Arnprior donates 10K to local Food Bank

    With funds raised through METRO inc.'s first company-wide campaign, called Healthy Together, the local grocery store has made a donation of $10,000 to the Arnprior and District Food Bank to help in their fight against food insecurity.
  • (Brockville Museum)

    New art exhibit displays portraits from 1850s at Brockville Museum

    Portraits painted in 1850's Brockville will be on display at the Brockville Museum in a new art exhibit. The artist, Frederick William Lock spent time in Brockville painting the city's most prominent citizens with his unique technique of using pastels on dark paper.
  • camera lense

    Local youth film festival offers over $2,000 in prizes

    Youth ages 10-24 in Eastern Ontario are encouraged to get out their phone and into their communities for the MyView Youth Film Festival. Over $2,000 in prizes are spread across the winners of best overall video, the new "I love my community" competition and various age-based categories.
  • OPP

    29-year-old arrested after break-in robbery and assault in Trenton, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a man from Trenton after a reported break-in, which resulted in a robbery and assault at a residence on Lorne Avenue. The victim in the house was struck with a metal pipe, they sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
  • Nature Unsplash

    Quinte Conservations seek College, University students for summer jobs program

    A variety of outdoor and indoor jobs are available through the Quinte Conservation summer jobs program, as they give students between the ages of 18 and 30 the chance to get hands-on within the fields of environmental science, communications, and customer service.
  • SENIORS

    Advance Care Planning session comes to Kingston Library

    Giving older people time to consider and reflect on the kind of health and medical care they would consent to or refuse in the future, the Kingston Frontenac Public Library is holding an Advance Care Planning session at their Isabel Turner Branch on January 31st.
  • MR - U14 Ottawa Valley Titans qualify for Ontario Winter Games2

    AAA U14 Titans qualify for Ontario Winter Games

    Taking to the ice in their own backyard, the Ottawa Valley Titans AAA team qualifies for the Ontario Winter Games as the host team for Renfrew County. Games will be played from February 3rd-5th at the Ma-te-way Activity Centre in Renfrew.
  • opp

    Pembroke resident faces 21 charges after shoplifting from retail store

    Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 36-year-old Pembroke resident following incidents of shoplifting from a large retail store in Laurentian Valley Township. The incidents occurred on January 10th, 12th, 18th, and 22nd. The accused faces 21 charges.
  • Brockville Police

    Three arrested following police search at residence on George St.

    Brockville Police Service has arrested three people executing a warrant at a residence on George St. Officers arrested a 19-year-old female for vehicle theft, a 39-year-old man was arrested in violation of a release order, and a 28-year-old wanted on domestic charges was also arrested.
