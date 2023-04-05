iHeartRadio
Significant Weather Event declared in Renfrew County


FREEZING RAIN

In response to the Environment Canada alert for a freezing rain warning in effect in the local area, the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event that will impact travel and services throughout the municipality. 

The County explains that a Significant Weather Event means an approaching or occurring weather hazard with the potential to pose a significant danger to users of the highways within the municipality. This declaration suspends the standard timelines required for municipalities to meet their winter maintenance objectives until the municipality declares the Significant Weather Event has ended. In each case, during the course of a declared Significant Weather Event, the standard for addressing winter maintenance is to monitor the weather and to deploy resources to address the issue starting from the time that the municipality deems it appropriate to do so. When the municipality has declared the event has ended, the standard timelines for winter maintenance activities will resume.

The County of Renfrew wishes to note that the declaration of a Significant Weather Event is not notice of a reduced level of service or road closure. The declaration is to notify the public that due to the current or forecasted conditions, caution is to be observed when travelling on Renfrew County roads and that it may take longer than usual to bring the condition of the roads back to a state of repair due to the freezing rain.

As for the freezing rain warning issued by Environment Canada, they say there will be significant freezing rain and ice pellets into the afternoon of Wednesday, April 5th. Some areas may see several hours of freezing rain, which may lead to power outages and tree damage. One potential complication is how much of the precipitation falls in the form of ice pellets versus freezing rain. If most of the precipitation falls in the form of freezing rain, it has the potential to be a significant ice storm for the region. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. 

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

  • opp

    OPP update ongoing fatal crash investigation in Hwy. 17 in Petawawa

    Ontario Provincial Police have released an update on a fatal two-vehicle collision that took place on Highway 17 in Petawawa on April 3rd. Police say a 27-year-old from Petawawa was pronounced deceased on the scene, the driver and passenger of a tractor-trailer were not injured.
  • OPP

    OPP search for driver after fleeing the collision scene

    Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe say they are looking for a driver that failed to remain at the scene of a crash in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. The vehicle struck an unoccupied, parked SUV causing damage to the rear.
  • Dental Care

    Local Health Unit gives cleaning tips for "Oral Health Month"

    April is 'Oral Health Month" and the Health Unit for Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark is taking the opportunity to encourage local residents to improve their dental health, detailing consequences for poor teeth and providing information on programs and cleaning tips.
  • OPP

    Drugs seized in extensive trafficking investigation, four people charged

    Ontario Provincial Police have seized a quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, brown fentanyl, cash and other items after executing a search warrant as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Lanark, Leeds and Grenville.
  • pills

    Health Unit warn community of toxic drug supply

    The Health Unit in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark warns a sedative drug called Xylazine has made its way into an already toxic and unregulated drug supply. A drug poisoning from Xylazine cannot be reversed by naloxone and can be triggered when used with other substances.
  • Kingston Police

    Local resident arrested without incident after wielding knife and hammer

    A 58-year-old from Kingston is facing a charge of utter threats to cause death after Kingston Police officers received reports of a person, out of control wielding a knife and hammer. The accused was arrested without incident outside of a residence in the east end.
  • Rain

    Watershed condition statement from Cataraqui Conservation

    A significant amount of rainfall is expected to fall in the coming days, Cataraqui Conservation says that this, along with recent snowmelts will increase streamflows and water levels on inland lakes. Therefore the Conservation is urging residents to be cautious near shorelines and waterways.
  • OPP

    Impaired motorist charged stunt driving in Amherstview, Ont.

    A 31-year-old from Amherstview has been charged with several offences after Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to an erratic vehicle on Bath Road in Amherstview. The driver was then charged with stunt driving and driving while impaired.
  • Pleo and Partners Mobile Support Group IG

    Support group launched for parents with youth facing mental health challenges

    Parents and guardians across Renfrew County who have a loved one, up to age 25, who is struggling with an addiction/mental health issue can join sessions organized by Pleo, to increase awareness of local services, as well as give an opportunity for parents to share in a safe and confidential environment.
