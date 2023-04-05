Significant Weather Event declared in Renfrew County

In response to the Environment Canada alert for a freezing rain warning in effect in the local area, the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event that will impact travel and services throughout the municipality.

The County explains that a Significant Weather Event means an approaching or occurring weather hazard with the potential to pose a significant danger to users of the highways within the municipality. This declaration suspends the standard timelines required for municipalities to meet their winter maintenance objectives until the municipality declares the Significant Weather Event has ended. In each case, during the course of a declared Significant Weather Event, the standard for addressing winter maintenance is to monitor the weather and to deploy resources to address the issue starting from the time that the municipality deems it appropriate to do so. When the municipality has declared the event has ended, the standard timelines for winter maintenance activities will resume.

The County of Renfrew wishes to note that the declaration of a Significant Weather Event is not notice of a reduced level of service or road closure. The declaration is to notify the public that due to the current or forecasted conditions, caution is to be observed when travelling on Renfrew County roads and that it may take longer than usual to bring the condition of the roads back to a state of repair due to the freezing rain.

As for the freezing rain warning issued by Environment Canada, they say there will be significant freezing rain and ice pellets into the afternoon of Wednesday, April 5th. Some areas may see several hours of freezing rain, which may lead to power outages and tree damage. One potential complication is how much of the precipitation falls in the form of ice pellets versus freezing rain. If most of the precipitation falls in the form of freezing rain, it has the potential to be a significant ice storm for the region. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray