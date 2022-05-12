Silver chain challenge resumes 2022

The Silver Chain Challenge is back for 2022.

The Silver Chain Challenge is a friendly competition between a growing number of communities in Eastern Ontario, including the County of Renfrew, inspring and promoting more active, safe, and healthy communities. Lanark, Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, the City of Quinte West, and the City of Belleville are also participating in the challenge.

From June 1-30th, residents can register for the event and log kilometres - whether biking, walking, running, or wheeling on trails. Everyone is encouraged to participate and start keeping track of the distances they travel. A real-time bar graph whill be displayed on the homepage of the Silver Chain Website, showing which municipality measures up to being the most active, and which community is the most engaged.

For those looking to explore, the County of Renfrew has trails to get participants off the roads, including 100 kilometres of the Algonquin Trail, which is a part of the larger Ottawa Valley Recreation Trail from Smiths Falls to MAttawa, in addition to a 21-kilometre section of the K&P Trail, between Renfrew and Calabogie. There are also local municipal trails, including the Millennium Trail in Renfrew. “I encourage all of council and all our residents to register for the challenge and start clocking your kilometres,” said Renfrew County Warden Debbie Robinson. “It is an opportunity to improve our mental and physical health, be more active in our community and hopefully win bragging rights.”

The Silver Chain Challenge is also promoted by the Ottawa Valley Cycling and Active Transportation Alliance, Renfrew County and District Health Unit, and the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

The benefits of this challenge are huge. An active lifestyle results in improved mental and physical health... while also allowing community safety and vibrancy to improve. The event also promotes a stronger local economy, and a socially inclusive, engaged, and active community.

The competition isn't just about points, organizers say the challenge is about increasing the number of participants and kilometres logged in each community. It's about everyone moving more. Its about increasing the number of community members walking and biking in the community, creating safer roads, improving health, and having fun.

To register visit http://www.silverchainchallenge.ca/registration/.