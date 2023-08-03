Single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 leads to impaired driving charges

Ontario Provincial Police in Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry arrested and charged a Quebec motorist after a collision in South Stormont.

OPP explain that officers responded to the single-vehicle collision on July 30th, 2023 shortly after 2:00 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene in the westbound lanes of South Stormont Township.

The officers tested the driver, 33-year-old O'Jay Green from Lasalle, Quebec. The accused has been charged with Operation while impaired due to blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on August 15th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray