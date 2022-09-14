Single vehicle collision sends one person to hospital with serious injuries

A single vehicle crash in the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch, and Raglan resulted in the driver having to be transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe received a call regarding the crash around 9:00 a.m. on September 5th, 2022. The crash involved one pick-up truck driving on Bruceton Road, near Highway 28.

An investigation by OPP revealed that the driver was traveling southbound when they lost control of their vehicle. After losing control the car left the road at a high speed and crashed into two large trees.

The driver, a 27-year-old from Palmer Rapids had to be transported to the hospital by paramedics. They sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Following the driver's transportation, the vehicle was towed. OPP says the investigation into the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray