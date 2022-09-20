Single vehicle crash damages telephone pole in Bonnechere Valley, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in damage to a telephone pole on September 18, 2022.
Just after 12:30 a.m., police responded to the crash on Aubrey Road, near Fourth Chute Road, in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
The driver of the car suffered a loss of control and struck a telephone pole, rendering it ineffective. No injuries were reported to the 34-year-old driver from Golden Lake, or the passenger.
Bell Canada was notified regarding the damages to the pole. The vehicle was towed, and the incident remains under investigation.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
