Single vehicle crash damages telephone pole in Bonnechere Valley, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in damage to a telephone pole on September 18, 2022.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police responded to the crash on Aubrey Road, near Fourth Chute Road, in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

The driver of the car suffered a loss of control and struck a telephone pole, rendering it ineffective. No injuries were reported to the 34-year-old driver from Golden Lake, or the passenger.

Bell Canada was notified regarding the damages to the pole. The vehicle was towed, and the incident remains under investigation.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa