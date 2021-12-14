Single-vehicle rollover in North Algona Wilberforce

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a rollover collision on Berndt Rd in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

OPP say the single-vehicle rollover involving a passenger car happened at around 9:45 p.m. last Tuesday.

Police say an 18-year-old driver and the 22-year-old passenger, both from Golden Lake, were travelling on Berndt Rd when they lost control due to icy conditions, resulting in the rollover.

Both were treated by Renfrew County Ambulance on scene and released.

No charges are being laid.