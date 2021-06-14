Sir John A. Macdonald working group meeting today

The working group looking at the history and legacy of Sir John A. Macdonald is set to meet today starting at 4 p.m.

The meeting will allow members of the working group to make feedback and suggestions on how to respond to concerns surrounding the Sir John A. Macdonald statue.

All recommendations will then be brought to a special city council meeting taking place this Wednesday in regard to the statue of sir john a. macdonald.

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson has stated that "everything is on the table" when it comes to the statue.