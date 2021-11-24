SIU terminates investigation into reported injury during arrest in Calabogie

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has ended an investigation into a reported injury suffered by a woman during an arrest in Calabogie, Ont in August.

Ontario Provincial Police officers arrested a woman at her home in Calabogie on Aug. 25.

The SIU says the woman was sent to hospital upon her arrest and then again two days later while in the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

Investigators say no serious injuries were found.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, says based on preliminary inquiries, the investigation should be discontinued as the SIU was without statutory jurisdiction in the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.