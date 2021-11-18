Six cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Six new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

Two new cases were added in the last 24 hours before the report was released. Four cases were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 37,

The majority of the known active cases in the region is at 19. 18 are in Lanark.

Two people are in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.