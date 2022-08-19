Six deaths at Valley Manor during reported COVID-19 outbreak
Valley Manor has been hit hard by the latest COVID-19 outbreak. The long-term care home says six people have died as a result of the outbreak that began July 18.
The facility confirmed there were six deaths, 42 residents were infected, and so were 27 staff members.
The severity of the outbreak reinforces the need for strict protocols when visiting long-term care homes, showing vigilance is required.
Initially, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported the outbreak with three deaths.
"The outbreak has resulted in numerous staff and resident infections and RCDHU is currently investigating three deaths that are suspected to be associated with the outbreak," the RCDHU release stated. "The leadership team at Valley Manor, RCDHU, Renfrew County Paramedics, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, St. Francis Memorial Hospital, and other community partners are working together to assist the facility to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of staff, residents, and the community."
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
