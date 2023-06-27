Six firearms seized as OPP execute search warrant in Arden, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) say they seized six firearms, including three stolen long guns, along with approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition after a search warrant was executed in the Sharbot Lake area.

OPP explain that on June 21st, 2023, members from PGNG executed the search warrant at a residence on Queen Street in Arden, Ontario. The search warrant was executed with assistance from the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit and the Frontenac County Detachment's Community Street Crime Unit.

As a result of the investigation, OPP arrested and charged 44-year-old Tina Kellar, and 45-year-old Jeremy Teeple, both from Central Frontenac Township. They are both facing the following charges:

- Six Counts of Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

- Six Counts of Breach of firearms regulation (careless storage).

- Two Counts of Possession of a firearm knowing that it was obtained by the commission of an offence in Canada.

OPP says both accused are scheduled to appear before an Ontario Court on August 8th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray