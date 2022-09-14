Six month trafficking investigation leads to seizure of 46 firearms

A joint investigation, lasting over six months results in the seizure of 46 firearms. The firearms trafficking investigation came to a head when a traffic stop was executed on September 7th. The stop happened on Highway 401, east of Prescott.

The investigation as a whole was led by the Ottawa Police Services, with help from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), OPP officers from the Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (PWEU), and Grenville County Detachment, who executed the traffic stop. Cornwall Police also assisted with enforcement action in Cornwall during the investigation.

Following the traffic stop, Marthaza Amirdad and Kyanoush Rezael were both arrested and charged. The two accused are both 31-year-olds from Ottawa. They now face the following charges:

- Possession for the Purpose of Weapons Trafficking

- Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/Ammunition

- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

- Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

OPP also note that Rezaei was additionally charged with possession of a schedule one substance for the possession of cocaine.

Both accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville at a later date.

