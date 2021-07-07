Six new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

A notable increase in new COVID-19 cases.

There are six new cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.

Of the new cases, five of them are related to an outbreak at the Kingston General Hospital.

Five new variants of concern have been identified from previously confirmed cases.

The number of known active cases in the region has gone up, it's now at 13.

Four people are in hospital with the virus, one of them is in the intensive care unit, they are on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 49 per cent of the adult population are fully vaccinated, over 78 per cent have their first dose.