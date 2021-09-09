Six new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

Six new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

Four previously confirmed cases has had a variant of concern identified.

The number of known active cases continues to go up, it's now at 28.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, nearly 85 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.