Six new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Six new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

All six cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 39.

Of the known active cases, 32 of the cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. Six are in Lanark. One case of COVID-19 is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

In a press release, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit says it identified a significant increase of COVID-19 in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, primariliy in Brockville.

The health unit is reinforcing the public to get vaccinated, and to follow COVID-19 precautions at all times.

On Monday, the health unit reported a new death from COVID-19. That increases the death toll to 65.

Three people are in the hospital with the virus. One is in the intensive care unit.

