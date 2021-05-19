Six new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.

The number of known active cases went slightly up, it's now at 21.

One person from Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark remains in hospital with the virus. Nobody is in the intensive care unit.

Of the active cases, 8 are in the UCLG Central, 4 in Lanark West, 4 in Lanark East, 3 in UCLG East, and 2 in UCLG West.