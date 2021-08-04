iHeartRadio
Six new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County over long weekend

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County over the long weekend. 

The number of known active cases has now moved up to six. 

Some of those cases come from a Tim Horton's in Barry's Bay, which forced it to temporarily close. 

