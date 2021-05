Six new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

11 variants of concern from previously reported cases have also been identified.

The number of known active cases have gone down, it's now at 63.

Four people remain in hospital with the virus, three of them are in the intensive care unit, all three of them are on ventilators.

Over 51 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.