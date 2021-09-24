Six new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A

Six new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

Two variants of concern from previously confirmed cases were also identified.

The number of known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 35.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, nearly 87 per cent of the eligible population have at lease one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 81 percent have both doses.