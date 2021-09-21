iHeartRadio
19°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Six new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Six new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region. 

Five variants of concern from previously confirmed cases were also identified. 

The number of known active cases went down, it's now at 31. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, over 86 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 80 percent have two doses. 

12

Check out the latest Songs