Six new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region
Six new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
Five variants of concern from previously confirmed cases were also identified.
The number of known active cases went down, it's now at 31.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, over 86 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 80 percent have two doses.
6 new COVID-19 cases to report since Friday, September 17, 2021:— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) September 20, 2021
F 18 to 29, travel related (TR)
F 18 to 29, close contact
F 50s, TR
2 M 18 to 29, under investigation (UI)
M 30s, UI
▫️12 cases have resolved
▫️31 active cases
▫️5 VOC confirmed in previously reported cases. pic.twitter.com/flEJFLZCUV