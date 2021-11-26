Six new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Six new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

Four new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. Two cases were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region remains the same, it's still at 28.

Of the known active cases, 21 cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. 7 are in Lanark.

Hospitalizations did go down. There are now two people in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.