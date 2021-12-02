Six new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark Disitrict Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.

One new case was reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. Five cases were added from the previous days.

Known active cases saw a slight increase, it's now at 27.

15 of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. 11 are in Lanark. One is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Three people are in the hospital with the virus. Two of them are in the intensive care unit.