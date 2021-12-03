Six new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Six new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

Five new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. One new case was added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 26.

15 of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. 9 are in Lanark. Two are marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Three people are in the hospital with the virus. Two of them are in the intensive care unit.