Six new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

covid 19

Six new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 86. 

37 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. 

A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today. 

