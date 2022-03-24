Six new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Six new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 86.
37 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today.
