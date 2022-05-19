Six new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region is at 100.
A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today.
