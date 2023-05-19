Skyhawk parachute team mistaken for plane crash in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston Police Services have released information on an alleged plane crash that took place in the city's west end on Thursday, May 18th, 2023. Police and other emergency services rushed to the area on the property of the Collins Bay Institution after receiving a complaint of an aircraft landing in a field in the area of Front Road and Days Road.

However, once arriving at the scene police and emergency service personnel did not locate any downed aircraft in the area and Kingston Police confirmed that after speaking with Canadian Armed Forces representatives that their Skyhawk precision parachute team was conducting a demonstration over the RMC peninsula.

The demonstration was part of the Skyhawk's yearly sunset ceremony. This precision parachute team performs across Canada and the demonstration this evening was completely within control.

Kingston Police say there are no public safety concerns and it should be noted that the parachute team deploys smoke from a foot bracket that can be clearly seen in the sky during their descent.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray