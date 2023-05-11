SkyHawks conducting free demonstration in skies above Quinte West

The Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, the SkyHawks, will be conducting a parachute demonstration in the town of Quinte West, in Centennial Park, at 1:00 p.m. on May 13th, 2023.

Organizers say that everyone is invited to watch the SkyHawks perform aerobatic parachute formations in the sky. The show starts at 1:30 p.m. and is free of charge. The Armed Forces say this performance is a way of thanking the city of Quite West for being the "Home of the SkyHawks". The show lasts for about 30 minutes and will be honouring SkyHawks alumni.

The Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, the SkyHawks, is Canada's only military parachute demonstration team. The team comprises 14 demonstrators from the Canadian Army, the Royal Canadian Navy, and the Royal Canadian Air Force. This includes both Regular Force and Reserve members with diverse professional backgrounds.

The SkyHawks thrilling performance of daring manoeuvres brings their parachutes in close proximity to each other and requires a high level of skill, teamwork, and physical fitness. This discipline of proximity parachute flying is known as Canopy Relative Work within the skydiving community.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray