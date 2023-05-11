SkyHawks conducting free demonstration in skies above Quinte West
The Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, the SkyHawks, will be conducting a parachute demonstration in the town of Quinte West, in Centennial Park, at 1:00 p.m. on May 13th, 2023.
Organizers say that everyone is invited to watch the SkyHawks perform aerobatic parachute formations in the sky. The show starts at 1:30 p.m. and is free of charge. The Armed Forces say this performance is a way of thanking the city of Quite West for being the "Home of the SkyHawks". The show lasts for about 30 minutes and will be honouring SkyHawks alumni.
The Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, the SkyHawks, is Canada's only military parachute demonstration team. The team comprises 14 demonstrators from the Canadian Army, the Royal Canadian Navy, and the Royal Canadian Air Force. This includes both Regular Force and Reserve members with diverse professional backgrounds.
The SkyHawks thrilling performance of daring manoeuvres brings their parachutes in close proximity to each other and requires a high level of skill, teamwork, and physical fitness. This discipline of proximity parachute flying is known as Canopy Relative Work within the skydiving community.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Killaloe OPP continue receiving complaints for online and phone fraud scamsPolice remind the public that unexpected requests for money transfers or banking information should be treated with caution. OPP say they have continued to receive various types of complaints regarding telephone and online fraud scams directed at local residents.
-
Police ask for help in break-and-enter investigation in Killaloe, Hagarty, and Richards, Tsp.Police in Killaloe are asking for help from the public in a break-and-enter investigation that began on May 3rd, 2023. Police say a residence on Simpson Pit Road, in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty, and Richards was broken into between April 29th and May 23rd.
-
Three arrested as OPP seize fentanyl and cocaine during traffic stopOntario Provincial Police have arrested and charged three local residents following a traffic stop on Mackay Street in Pembroke. Offices at the scene seized suspected cocaine and fentanyl, cash and drug paraphernalia.
-
Man arrested threatening to bomb school bus in Brockville, Ont.A 47-year-old man is facing charges for threatening to bomb a school bus in the city. Police say officers responded quickly and arrested the man involved. There are no concerns for public safety in regard to this incident.
-
Drug and alcohol-impaired driver charged in North Glengarry Tsp.A 42-year-old from South Glengarry is facing impaired driving charges after they were pulled over by OPP on Bishop Street in North Glengarry Township. The accused remained in police custody and their licence was suspended for 90 days.
-
Flood Watch downgraded for Cataraqui Watershed with receding water levelsWith improving conditions within the Cataraqui Watershed, the Cataraqui Conservation have downgraded its Flood Watch to a Water Safety Statement. The Conservation says many bodies of water are not yet safe for recreation, including the Cataraqui River and Rideau Canal.
-
OPP seek assistance investigating vehicle fire in Laurentian Valley, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public as they investigate a vehicle that was on fire on Sullivan Point Road in Laurentian Valley. Police say the fire resulted in no injuries and took place during the early hours of May 8th, 2023.
-
Flood Warning extended along Ottawa River as levels slowly recedeWater levels and flows along the Ottawa River remain elevated in response to last weekend’s precipitation, in response the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has extended the flood warning to Friday, May 12th, 2023.
-
OPP investigate ATVs stolen from cottage in Bonnechere ValleyOntario Provincial Police are investigating a break-and-enter at a cottage in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. The person(s) involved stole two ATVs and other miscellaneous items. The break-in took place any time between October 9th, 2022, and May 4th, 2023.