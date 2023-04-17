The Visual and Creative Arts - Fine Arts Program and the Marianne van Silfhout Gallery is presenting, a curated exhibition of the 2023 Fine Arts graduates titled SPECTRUMS. Emerging artists involved in the exhibition explore themes of identity, environmentalism, culture, and more through mediums such as oils, acrylics, mixed media, and collages.

The opening reception was held Saturday, April 15th at the Marianne van Silfhout Gallery, St. Lawrence College, Brockville. The exhibit will be open from April 15th until June 8th, 2023, and is free to the public.

Due to COVID-19 closures, this will be the first Visual and Creative Arts - Fine Arts graduating exhibition since 2019. "Our graduating Fine Art students have been putting in a lot of hours, honing their art skills, exploring their subjects and making contemporary art. This show is the culmination of all this creativity," explains Program Coordinator Maureen Sheridan. Featured artists include Abbygale Ainsley, Aiden Garnet, Anne Taylor, Lingxian Yan, and Mattias Beechey.'

The college explains that over the last two years, students have been developing their artistic voices through a variety of mediums and techniques. "We're really excited to be resuming the in-person Fine Art Graduating Exhibit at St. Lawrence College this spring," continues Sheridan, "Our current Fine Art graduates have been working hard and creatively to put this exhibit together. It's a great opportunity for them to showcase their talent and efforts. We welcome Brockville and area to come and experience this special contemporary art display and see what people in our Fine Art Program can achieve."

For more information visit: www.spectrums2023.wixsite.com/spectrums2023

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray