SLC keeping proof of vaccination policy until end of winter term

St. Lawrence College says it is maintaining its proof of vaccination policy until the end of the winter term.

The end of the winter term for St. Lawrence College is April 29, 2022.

The policy will be in place for all St. Lawrence College campuses.

"We received confirmation from our Ministry and Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health that Ontario Colleges are supported in taking this approach as part of our overall health and safety requirements," Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO said in a press release.

"We know that approximately 98% of students, faculty, and staff attending campus at Colleges and Universities in Ontario have provided proof or attestation of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We appreciate everyone's efforts in protecting public health and getting through to the other side of the pandemic."

As of March 1, nearly all of Ontario's major COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. This includes lifting Ontario's proof of vaccination system for indoor non-essential settings. Businesses can choose to keep the mandate active.